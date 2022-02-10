Custom built home with upgrades throughout! 2nd KITCHEN downstairs for a large mother-in-law-suite! Open concept floor plan and tall vaulted ceilings in the main area with a gas fireplace. Professionally landscaped yard and an abundance of features throughout. Custom patio with fire pit rock, raised garden beds and lots of bushes and flowers to enjoy. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs including the master suite that has deck entrance. Downstairs consists of the 2nd kitchen and large open living room. Second laundry room downstairs as well! Two large bedrooms with walk-in closets plus a 6th (BONUS) room. Entry to this room is a hidden door behind a bookcase. There is a window here and could be used as a 6th bedroom. CK Tech security system stays with the property. There is a professional humidifier connected to the HVAC system.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Steven Morris, the Red Lodge middle school teacher who was essentially fired from the district recently, said Friday he had no hard feelings a…
The ultra-luxury Montage Big Sky resort – a $416 million, 520,000 square foot post and beam lodge – is the latest addition to the Montana mountain community amidst a continuing building boom.
Billing Police said Monday they are treating the death of a 16-year-old boy whose body was found Sunday morning as suspicious.
The teenager killed Sunday in a Billings Heights hotel has been identified.
Every week Jan Boogman bakes thousands of the cookies with the gooey caramel center that the customers at his Caramel Cookie Waffles café are …
Two parcels along the lower Yellowstone River will be pursued for acquisition by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
It is the second time in a week the state record has been topped.
A snowmobiler died on Sunday west of West Yellowstone after an avalanche swept the rider downhill into trees.
A woman was sentenced to 85 years in prison Thursday for her role in the 2019 murder of a man in a Ballantine motel.
Janet Carpenter's first time supporting the arts came in the summer of 1948 when, as a relative newlywed, she was tasked with washing Leonard …