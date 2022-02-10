5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $499,000

Custom built home with upgrades throughout! 2nd KITCHEN downstairs for a large mother-in-law-suite! Open concept floor plan and tall vaulted ceilings in the main area with a gas fireplace. Professionally landscaped yard and an abundance of features throughout. Custom patio with fire pit rock, raised garden beds and lots of bushes and flowers to enjoy. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs including the master suite that has deck entrance. Downstairs consists of the 2nd kitchen and large open living room. Second laundry room downstairs as well! Two large bedrooms with walk-in closets plus a 6th (BONUS) room. Entry to this room is a hidden door behind a bookcase. There is a window here and could be used as a 6th bedroom. CK Tech security system stays with the property. There is a professional humidifier connected to the HVAC system.