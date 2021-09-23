This lovely home sits on a beautifully landscaped country acre lined with mature trees and beautiful lawn and underground sprinkler system. This home has 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, 2 fireplaces and plenty of room to spread your wings. You will never have a water bill with your own well. The floor plan and plenty of windows bathe this property in natural light. Large bedrooms for a growing family. Formal living room on main level with a large rec room in lower level that can be used for game room or theater. Walkout basement to a 2 car garage. Plenty of room to build a shop or a pool or whatever your heart desires.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $499,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The body of a missing Richmond, Virginia, woman was found Sunday in Glacier National Park, officials said.
In the past week, 14 people have died of covid here, the state’s largest hospital.
A 20-year-old Billings man was killed in a single-car crash Friday night on Interstate 90 in Big Horn County.
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
The most expensive ranch deal in Montana history has closed, local real estate companies say.
“I was not expecting that this would be the thing that would nearly kill me,” Nathaniel Kaiser said.
The restaurant is projected to reopen on Sept. 25. “So far I love it more than ever,” said manager Christian Reinker.
A Washington man has died in Yellowstone National Park and a search continues for his camping partner.
A member of the public blamed the health officer for his wife's recent death due to COVID-19.
The Granny's Attic building at the corner of South 28th Street and Minnesota is preparing for its demolition later this year. A block down the street, crews are peeling the facade off the front of the Western Bar building.