5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $500,000

Great corner lot home, across the street from the new Copper Ridge Playgound! Open concept main level living in this 5 bed/3 bath/3 car attached garage. Kitchen features an island and stainless steel appliances with gas stove. Nice sized fenced back yard and double tiered patio. 3 Bedrooms up (including primary with primary bath) and 2 bedrooms down with spacious daylight family room. Nice storage room and 2 egress bedrooms in the basement that is fully finished.