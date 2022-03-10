5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $500,000

Capture the amazing view on this 10 acre home surrounded by pine trees, rolling hills and rims. This beautiful home has plenty of room to live with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and two large living areas, each with its own fireplace. Property also has a well that feeds into a cistern. Kitchen has quartz countertops. Main bathroom has custom tile throughout. New septic July 2020. Basement has a walk out door. Large detached garage and there still is plenty of room for additional shop. It also has an on demand hot water heater.