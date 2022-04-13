5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $515,000

Charming home with remodel and addition done in 1996. Home has 5 bedrooms with additional bsmt non egress bedroom. Huge corner lot with house set back for added privacy. New 28x32 Garage/Shop built in 2018 with 2 10' doors. Home has hardwood floors throughout most of main level and upper level. Pella windows throughout. Roof 2018. Radon mitigation system. Has underground sprinkler system but not currently hooked to public water.