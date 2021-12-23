5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $519,900

Yellowstone Country Club Ranch style home is full of character and potential. Vaulted ceilings, multiple skylights, built in shelves. A large master bedroom complete with an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. A beautiful cherry wood kitchen complete with granite counter tops, and beautiful skylights. The formal living room has beautiful windows and a large 2 sided fireplace. New carpet throughout. A huge basement complete with a large family room, 2 bedrooms, a bathroom and a bonus room perfect for an office, exercise room or a hobby area. Enjoy the huge stamped concrete patio with a natural gas fire pit & BBQ grill. Located on a large lot with mature trees and a small basketball court in the backyard.