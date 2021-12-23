Yellowstone Country Club Ranch style home is full of character and potential. Vaulted ceilings, multiple skylights, built in shelves. A large master bedroom complete with an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. A beautiful cherry wood kitchen complete with granite counter tops, and beautiful skylights. The formal living room has beautiful windows and a large 2 sided fireplace. New carpet throughout. A huge basement complete with a large family room, 2 bedrooms, a bathroom and a bonus room perfect for an office, exercise room or a hobby area. Enjoy the huge stamped concrete patio with a natural gas fire pit & BBQ grill. Located on a large lot with mature trees and a small basketball court in the backyard.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $519,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Billings business owner has been jailed in Billings on allegations he committed eight felony sex crimes involving a minor girl.
American Prairie has purchased the 32,000-acre 73 Ranch along the Musselshell River.
A historic Paradise Valley property, the 6,300-acre Dome Mountain Ranch, has been purchased by Arthur M. Blank’s AMB West Holding Co.
-
- 6 min to read
After a Lame Deer man was killed by dogs earlier this week, his family and the Northern Cheyenne Tribe are pushing for action on dangerous dogs.
A 40-year-old Billings man has pleaded not guilty in Yellowstone County District Court to raping a girl at his house in July 2019.
Kava Roots at 928 Broadwater is the first establishment in the region dedicated to serving kava, a beverage made from roots of the Piper methysticum, a plant that originated in the Pacific Islands.
-
- 6 min to read
As 1985 drew to a close, the energy boom in Eastern Montana and surrounding states evaporated like a mirage. Corning and his company were left with nearly-empty apartment complexes and office buildings.
Behind another big performance from Tommy Mellott, the Bobcats beat the Jackrabbits by 14 points.
A 3-year-old child was killed when her Lewistown home caught fire trapping her inside, the Lewistown Police Department reported Friday.
Wind damage grounds Santa's annual helicopter flyover of Billings area.