5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $529,900

Looking for a home that's close to everything? Look no further! HEATED 816 sq ft 3 car garage, finished oversized 5th bedroom with a walk in closet, main level laundry, refinished kitchen cabinets, bar seating, fenced in back yard, and a bonus office/craft room are just a handful of the upgrades this home has to offer. From its large pantry to the walk in master closet this home has no shortage of storage space. The floor plan is well thought out, and traffic easily flows from room to room. The open concept is great for entertaining, and easily opens up to the backyard, which features a multi level redwood deck with storage, and LED lighting. The oversized driveway and side yard parking are ideal for extra guests and vehicle lovers.