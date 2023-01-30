5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $545,000

Seller agrees to pay up to $10,000 in buyer’s closing costs, prepaids and/or discount points. Very attractive 5 bedroom, 3 bath rancher both rustic and contemporary. Open and enticing main floor with high ceilings, box beam accents, acacia wood floors and stained alder doors. Kitchen features modern lighting with dark cabinets and a wonderful island with elevated counter for eating on the go. Quartz countertops in the pantry too! Large bonus/theater/gym room and a tucked wet bar in the completely finished basement.