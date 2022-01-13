Come to Briarwood & enjoy the quiet setting just minutes from town. This home will feature 4 bedrooms, 3 bath, modern architectural style, trimmed out with high quality finishes. The kitchen, which is the control center of each home, will be open & spacious built for everything from entertaining large holiday parties to managing the normal family routines. It will include a large single level quartz island opening up into the living room, perimeter cabinetry will include quartz tops accented with a tile back splash. Master bedroom suite will feature an enlarged walk-in tile shower, quartz counter tops and spacious walk in closet. Laundry room is located on the upper level next to bedrooms. The upper level features a large family room that walks out to the covered patio. Still time to customize and pick colors and finishes. More lots and floor plans available
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
BNSF Railway announced plans Monday to take over Montana Rail Link and its 900 miles of track in Montana and Idaho.
Fifteen wolves were shot after roaming across the park's northern border into Montana, according to figures released to The Associated Press. Five more died in Idaho and Wyoming.
A police pursuit that began in Lockwood about 7 a.m. ended with an armed standoff in a snowy field on U.S. 87 about 25 miles east of Billings …
At least seven women were forced into prostitution, according to initial charging documents, three of whom were minors.
A Bozeman-based outdoor gear company has sold to a national outdoor gear and shooting sports company.
The Bobcats played for their first national championship since 1984.
Conoco station on Mullowney to become new bar and casino, city approves 100-acre housing development in Alkali Creek
Billings' new zoning regulations got a workout Monday night as city council members grappled with the development of a new bar and casino and …
The so-called “franchise fees” Billings charged residents over several decades were illegal, a judge has ruled.
Colton Pool: Absence of Tommy Mellott changed complexion of Montana State's national championship loss
- Updated
While the outcome might've stayed the same, it's hard to know how the FCS title game would have played out if Mellott stayed in.
Billings Public Schools has reported that at least 121 students and 40 staff members are newly infected with COVID-19.