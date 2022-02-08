5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $550,000

Tucked away while still being within minutes of lakeside access, this gorgeous home is located on a large landscaped lot with mature trees, stone work, and a 3 tiered pond. Step inside and marvel at the more than 4100 SF of spacious and elegant space. A large kitchen with dining area, pantry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances is just the beginning. With 5 bedrooms, a bonus room and 3 1/2 bathrooms, space will never be an issue. The 17 foot great room ceilings invite you in with marble tile and a gas fireplace. The large executive suite features private patio access, a large walk in closet, dual showers and a garden soaking tub. The basement level is an entertainer's delight complete with a gas fireplace, large bar area and ample room for guests. *Listing agent is related to seller and holds an interest in the property