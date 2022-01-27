Amazing layout in this SMART home! Large open kitchen, electric stove, appliances are high end. 3 Bedrooms on the main, 2 on the lower. Main floor laundry - HUGE laundry room! Full theater room in the lower level - complete with projector and screen. Lower level family/media room features a fun train display that goes along the ceiling! Very unique home!
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man walking his dog on the West End of Billings Friday evening told police he found an unclothed body in a ditch.
Two men were shot dead and a third was wounded in a rolling shooting that led to a vehicle crash on Billings' South Side Tuesday morning, according to Billings police.
A Laurel contractor pleaded guilty Friday to a series of fraud charges in Yellowstone County District Court.
A man wanted on felony drug charges remained in custody Thursday after leading U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement on a chase before barri…
The Montana Grain Growers said it was confident Montana’s ag economy wouldn’t be negatively affected by the BNSF takeover of Montana Rail Link.
A man was hospitalized Tuesday and another was arrested after a stabbing at a downtown hotel in Billings.
Residents were startled when they turned on their faucets and discovered coffee and cola-dark water pouring out.
A Billings transgender woman has been awarded compensation by the Montana Human Rights Commission after Yellowstone County’s health insurance policy denied her all gender-affirming healthcare.
At least 50 people gathered to memorialize 15-year-old Khoen R. Parker who was shot and killed in an altercation on Monday.
The Montana Renaissance Festival has outgrown ZooMontana and will move to the Red Lodge Rodeo Grounds the first weekend in June.