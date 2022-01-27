 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $550,000

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $550,000

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $550,000

Amazing layout in this SMART home! Large open kitchen, electric stove, appliances are high end. 3 Bedrooms on the main, 2 on the lower. Main floor laundry - HUGE laundry room! Full theater room in the lower level - complete with projector and screen. Lower level family/media room features a fun train display that goes along the ceiling! Very unique home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News