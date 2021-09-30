5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $550,000

A spacious home, garage space and 2 acres to roam, what more could you ask for!? This 2 story home has an open layout main level with hardwood floors and gas fireplace in the living room, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and new LVP flooring, bedroom/office, 1/2 bath and laundry room. The upper level offers 4 bedrooms, including a master suite with walk-in closet and bath with separate tub and shower. Retreat to the lower level to find a family room large enough for a media area and game area, full bathroom and a 2nd laundry room. Bring your toys, vehicles and RV! This property will hold them all in the attached 2 car garage, detached 2 car garage and pole barn construction shop. Plenty of matures trees for shade and the elementary school is close by.