 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $565,000

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $565,000

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $565,000

Renovated Forest Park rancher is a gem! Mature manicured landscaping combined with interior key appealing renovations make this new listing a rare find! First impression updates begin with main level new hardwood flooring plus gourmet kitchen featuring hickory cabinetry, custom tile, leather granite and stainless appliances. Updates continue with carpeting, bathrooms, lighting, window treatments, new windows. Main level kitchen flows to dining with patio entrance, spacious living area with wood fireplace, master suite plus two bedrooms, bath and utility room. Lower level offers large multi-use living area with wood fireplace, 2 bedrooms (1 non-egress), workshop, bath, large bonus/storage room. Covered front porch, private patio, fenced yard, well, gas hookups. gardens and UGGS. Convenient location for public/private schools, trails, short drive to colleges, downtown and medical corridor.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News