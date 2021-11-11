 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $574,900

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $574,900

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $574,900

EVERYTHING you want and more! Beautifully remodeled NW Billings family home with lots of room to spread out. Huge yard and an in-ground pool. Four to five bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, large living room, sun/game room, and a family room. Great for entertaining with HUGE custom chef's kitchen, beautiful fireplace, and main floor bedroom suite with new marble bathroom and walk-in shower. New kitchen and appliances, 3 new custom bathrooms, new wood and tile flooring throughout, new paint inside and out, new shelving and more! Call your realtor to get inside this AMAZING home TODAY! Don't miss out! Great neighborhood close to park, walking trails and great schools. Oversized double garage and fenced. WOW!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News