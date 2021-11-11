EVERYTHING you want and more! Beautifully remodeled NW Billings family home with lots of room to spread out. Huge yard and an in-ground pool. Four to five bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, large living room, sun/game room, and a family room. Great for entertaining with HUGE custom chef's kitchen, beautiful fireplace, and main floor bedroom suite with new marble bathroom and walk-in shower. New kitchen and appliances, 3 new custom bathrooms, new wood and tile flooring throughout, new paint inside and out, new shelving and more! Call your realtor to get inside this AMAZING home TODAY! Don't miss out! Great neighborhood close to park, walking trails and great schools. Oversized double garage and fenced. WOW!
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $574,900
