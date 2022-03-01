5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $575,000

ENTERTAINER'S DREAM HOME! With it's large rustic kitchen, 17 foot great room ceilings, open concept basement, stunning master ensuite and fully landscaped corner lot, this home is sure to impress. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bath and an additional room perfect for a play room or office this sprawling 4,100 sqft house has room for everyone. Every part of the home (inside and out) has its own unique "something special" you will definitely feel like the king/queen of your castle. Whether you enjoy the peace and quite of waking up to a nice cup of coffee by the pond, a spa-like experience each time you soak in the tub, some space to get out and tinker in the garage, or entertaining with dinner parties and watching the game by the bar, this home truly checks all the boxes. *Listing agent is related to seller & holds ownership in the property