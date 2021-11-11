 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $575,000

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $575,000

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $575,000

Completely remodeled throughout, beautiful new kitchen with quartz countertops, walk in pantry, and access to the deck with beautiful city views. Walk in tile shower and his and hers vanities in the master bath and huge closet. Two living spaces with gas fireplaces, library, bonus space downstairs with separate outside entrance. New roof and landscaping.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News