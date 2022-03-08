You will love this wonderful, one-of-a-kind home with amazing views of the city and the Rims. This home is located just under the Rims, in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of Northwest Billings. This property has an easy, very low maintenance landscaping, and is close to all main shopping, hospitals, colleges and airport. Entertainers dream on the main level – with space for a formal dining area, and space to have a more casual setting. The walk out basement would be perfect for a mother-in-law suite, or a large theater room/game area. 5 Large sized bedrooms to include a large private master suite - all on the upper level. The large Master Suite to include his and her closets, sitting area, and master bathroom. This is your perfect opportunity to put your own stamp on a property and make it your dream home. - Unbelievable value for this type of property, and location!
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $585,000
