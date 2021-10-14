5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $585,000

Custom high-end 5 bed, 4 bath home on the 7th tee on Lake Hills Golf Course! Open floor plan with handsome hardwood floors on main level. Great room has gas fireplace, is flooded with natural light, has vaulted ceiling and patio door with amazing views of the course. Gorgeous kitchen has breakfast bar and quartz countertops. Huge walk-in pantry. Large mudroom off garage offers a place for coats and shoes. Upper level has a large master suite with tray ceilings, large master bath with large tile shower and bathtub, walk-in closet. Laundry room is also upstairs along with two additional bedrooms. Downstairs features a family room with a wet bar. Outside, the deck and patio areas offer perfect outdoor entertaining. 3-car garage. Custom landscaping. Newer roof, siding, gutters, windows. Surround sound throughout the house. Tankless water heater. Three zones for heating and cooling.