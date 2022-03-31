5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $585,000

This immaculate one-owner ranch style home with a three-car garage and a RV pad is now on the market for the first time. Owner has added Quartz countertops, newer carpet upstairs, newer paint and all new windows to the home. Well-built with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and two large living areas, this home is very accommodating. Downstairs family room has a gas fireplace, wet bar and a pool table which is negotiable. The home has four zones for heating which is a wonderful amenity. Also, done miss the deck off of the formal dining area which is a wonderful place for outside entertaining. All fenced and landscaped, this home is ready for you to move in.