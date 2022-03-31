This immaculate one-owner ranch style home with a three-car garage and a RV pad is now on the market for the first time. Owner has added Quartz countertops, newer carpet upstairs, newer paint and all new windows to the home. Well-built with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and two large living areas, this home is very accommodating. Downstairs family room has a gas fireplace, wet bar and a pool table which is negotiable. The home has four zones for heating which is a wonderful amenity. Also, done miss the deck off of the formal dining area which is a wonderful place for outside entertaining. All fenced and landscaped, this home is ready for you to move in.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $585,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The fire was initially reported at around 10 p.m., and crews had the blaze contained within 40 minutes. No injuries were reported.
The mother of a West High School junior wants her daughter, who has Down syndrome, to complete her senior year, while the district is citing policy that says the soon-to-be 19-year-old is too old.
A Paradise Valley hiker was found dead by Park County Search and Rescue officials on Friday, a day after he was reported overdue.
Billings School District 2 trustees have called for a special board meeting Thursday to discuss the district’s policy on admitting students over age 19.
Editor's note: This story updated the picture for Bubba Bergen. The previous photo was of Liam Romei.
In a strongly-worded letter this week to the Billings parents of a special-needs West High student, Superintendent Greg Upham said the district currently cannot allow the girl to continue attending after she turns 19.
Jamal Bets His Medicine, age 2, is believed to be the youngest ever to be diagnosed with Churg-Strauss Syndrome, an extremely rare autoimmune disease.
A Billings man is facing multiple federal indictments after Montana law enforcement allegedly found him traveling through the state with thous…
Country artist Jonah Prill will play his new song "Fire It Up" on "American Song Contest," which airs live on NBC at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 28.
Billings Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the early hours of Monday morning.