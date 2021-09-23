 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $595,000

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $595,000

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $595,000

Stunning new build by Classic Design Homes located on the 8th fairway of the Lake Hills Golf Course! This unique home has 2 bedrooms on the main including your master bedroom with a tile shower/walk-in closet AND a junior bedroom with an en-suite! Vaulted ceilings in the kitchen and great room allow for natural light to flood the main floor! Enjoy your basement with an additional 3 bedrooms including another en-suite! This home has something for everyone! Landscaping included!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News