5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $595,000

Stunning new build by Classic Design Homes located on the 8th fairway of the Lake Hills Golf Course! This unique home has 2 bedrooms on the main including your master bedroom with a tile shower/walk-in closet AND a junior bedroom with an en-suite! Vaulted ceilings in the kitchen and great room allow for natural light to flood the main floor! Enjoy your basement with an additional 3 bedrooms including another en-suite! This home has something for everyone! Landscaping included!