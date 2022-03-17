AMAZING BEAUTY! This artfully elegant home has 5 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths & is designed to turn heads. The completely new kitchen would have made the culinary professional, James Beard, envious. This extensive remodel also included the dining room, powder room & laundry. The family room downstairs is great for the family to enjoy games, puzzles or just relaxing in front of the gas fireplace. And, take a look upstairs at the master bedroom with a walk-in closet & a new bath with a classy custom tiled shower. All the bedrooms are sunny and spacious with closet space galore. Stunningly set on an extra large lot that is fenced along with concrete edging, newer deck/patio & a hot tub this yard makes a wonderful area for family fun or just reading in the shade of the trees. Home has newer shingles, windows, furnace & AC, hot water tank & a shed (on concrete). MAKE THIS YOUR HOME TODAY!
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $595,500
