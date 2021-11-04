Spacious west end 5 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath with open concept kitchen and living room. Specialty lighting and surround sound throughout! Formal dining room with plenty of space for parties and entertaining. Large fenced corner lot with stamped concrete patio great for gorgeous sunset views while BBQing or soaking in your hot tub. Master bedroom has French doors opening to your en-suite hideaway with walk in closet, soaker tub, and walk in shower. Laundry conveniently located on second floor as well as basement. Freshly painted and move in ready with brand new carpet in living room and family room. Hot tub doesn’t stay unless negotiated. Don’t miss this beauty!
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $599,000
