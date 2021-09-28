Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac at the base of the Rims, this gorgeous home is a private, luxurious oasis. Enormous windows & skylights offer natural light & breathtaking views. The main floor boasts a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, built-in wine cooler, oversized island & porcelain tile floors. Acacia wood adds warmth to the spacious living, dining and family room. Two patio doors open to the shaded deck. Walk to outdoor trails & parks, or drive minutes to the airport, medical, schools, golf, & restaurants. Upstairs, the master suite offers a private balcony, fireplace, vaulted ceiling & ensuite bath. The upstairs landing separates the master from 2 bedrooms & one bath, with the basement housing the additional bedrooms. This amazing home is a must see to truly appreciate all the extra built-ins, storage space, overall size & unique architecture!
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $599,000
