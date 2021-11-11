Beautiful home in Rimrock West Estates. Lush private landscaping, home has a warm & inviting floor plan. Sunlit living room with nice entry & spacious dining area. Kitchen has a nice sized island, breakfast nook & cozy sitting area with gas fireplace. Patio door access to covered deck & fenced private yard. Great master suite, luxury bath, walk-in closet & access to back yard patio. 2nd bedroom & bath on main. 2 room family room downstairs, TV/entertainment room with 2nd gas fireplace, daylight windows, 2nd family room perfect for game table, hobby room etc. 2 more bedrooms, 1 full bath, storage room. Covered patio & private back yard. 3 car garage.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $599,900
