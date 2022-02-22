5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $599,900

The most charming home, sitting on a spacious corner lot in the highly desirable Forest Park Subdivision. Upon entrance you are welcomed with soaring ceilings, fresh laminate wood flooring & paint, along with large windows allowing so much natural light. The dining room flows into the kitchen with quartz countertops, new backsplash, stainless steal appliances, and warm wood cabinetry. Entertaining will be a delight with the patio doors off of the kitchen leading out to a large deck overlooking the pleasantly landscaped back yard. Other features include main level laundry, two bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom, downstairs has a large living area and fireplace, three car garage, attic storage space, new light fixtures, new rock landscaping, mater bedroom has a balcony, walk-in closet and master bath!