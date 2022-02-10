 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $599,900

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $599,900

Public Open House Thursday 2/10 4-6 pm. Bring all your TOYS-Plenty of room in the shop & additional parking areas. Huge 30x50 heated shop + oversized 2 car attached garage & large storage/garden shed on almost 1.5 acres with a great convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, medical, parks, schools ect yet super private. Beautiful open floor plan on this completely remodeled & updated home with Rustic solid wood maple flooring throughout main level, carpet in bedrooms, tile in baths, main level laundry. Newer roof-siding-gutters-kitchen cabinets-quartz counter tops-tile backsplash-stainless appliances. Daylight lower level with an abundant amount of storage, built in office area, enormous family room + separate entrance to the extensive yard which is fenced plus additional yard to the south which has endless possibilities. 2 wells, water conditioner, propane tank for shop heat.

