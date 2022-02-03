 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $599,900

Westend home on 1.423 acres outside the Billings city limits is now available. This clean, well-maintained property is situated in a quiet, country neighborhood with room to grow. Main floor living, 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. HOA is for lawn irrigation water. Shops are allowed as well as chickens. Schools are Elder Grove and West. Multiple trees and vegetation incorporated into landscaping to include apple trees and raspberries. Plenty of room for a very large garden.

