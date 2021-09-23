This beautiful 10 acre property in Billings, MT is a great opportunity to own a home in Montana with acreage, yet only minutes from all the city amenities. Only 10 minutes from the airport, downtown, shopping, dining, & medical corridors. This unique custom home features 5 bedrooms, 3 baths and a 2 car attached garage. Large kitchen island, custom bar area, master en-suite with tiled shower, double vanity & heated floors, double oversized deck off the back that is perfect for entertaining offering peaceful views, privacy & watching all the wildlife. Tons of storage. New metal siding and new commercial EPDM roof. New flooring throughout most of the main level. Cistern new in 2019. Don't forget about the shop! This 2600 square foot heated shop has room for your RV & all of your toys or would be a great work shop. With NO restrictions, this property has all you have been looking for!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $599,900
