5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $600,000

Gorgeous Jeff Junkert custom rancher that checks all the boxes! This well designed floor plan features open concept living with vaulted ceilings, engineered hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms, & so much storage! Large windows give home a light and spacious feel. Main floor offers an entertainer's kitchen w/high end appliances, 6 burner gas range, beautiful soft close cabinetry, ample counter space, & a large island. A spacious dining room opens to a large fully fenced yard and covered patio perfect for summer BBQ’s and sunsets! Main floor master is an oasis with tons of space, walk in closets, tiled shower, & dual sinks. Daylight basement includes a wet bar w/quartz countertops, beverage refrigerator, soft close cabinets, large bonus room plus a family room, full bathroom, and 2 bedrooms. A must see home! Washer/Dryer do not stay. Ask your agent for floor plan video.