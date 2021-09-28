Custom one-owner home built by the contractor as their personal home in 1995. There is nothing to do except move in! One of the most desirable locations in Billings, just south of Poly Drive & west of 32nd St West. Walking distance to Arrowhead elementary and the Poly Vista softball complex. 5 bed, 3 1/2 bath on three levels will give you room to grow. 4411 square feet of completely finished living space with an exceptionally clean 3-car garage. Professionally built all the way through. Beautiful landscaping surrounds this home providing tranquility for peace and enjoyment. Do not wait on this one.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $624,500
