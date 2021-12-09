5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $625,000

Gorgeous modern country living, pristinely set on over half an acre boasting lofty vaulted ceilings beautiful gas fireplace, huge main living room. Main level master suite with soaking tub, stand alone shower and walk in closet. Convenient mud-room off oversized 3 car garage with craftsman style built-in lockers. Huge recently finished custom back deck with diamond willow rail, just off the kitchen perfect for outdoor entertaining! Downstairs opens into a massive family room, with bonus computer room, and large unfinished storage with built in shelving! Upgrades throughout, within minutes of Billings, and within walking distance of Blue Creek School. 3-d Property Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TGakUv7EUrm