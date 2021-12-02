5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $648,900

Here is a rare opportunity to own 20 acres just 7 miles South of Billings. Nice bedroom home with1800 square foot shop with walk way to house. Has office and storage. Bathroom in shop. Complete concrete floor through out the shop. Separate 10 x 10 office and a 20 x 20 workroom. Plenty of windows and fully insulated with R-37 rating. Pole barn construction with 12 foot ceilings. High speed Internet that is free!! The property has two 2200 gal. drinking water cisterns. There is a raised 20x20 deck designed for a telescope or could be a great spot for hot tub. 30 Amp and 220Volt electricity is available at the deck and chicken coop. Chicken cook could be easily converted to tack room if desired. Land is a blend of Alfalfa mix and grass. Paved road into the property. Easement on front of property edge for neighbor to access his 40 acres. Wild life seen on the property. Exterior cameras do not stay.!! Full in house vacum system.