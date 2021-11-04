5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $649,000

Gorgeous modern country home just minutes from Billings, pristinely set on over half an acre boasting lofty vaulted ceilings beautiful gas fireplace, huge main living room. Main level master suite with soaking tub, stand alone shower and walk in closet. Convenient mud-room off oversized 3 car garage with built in storage. Huge recently finished back deck, just off the kitchen perfect for outdoor entertaining! Downstairs opens into a massive family room, with bonus computer room, and large unfinished storage with built in shelving! 3-d Property Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TGakUv7EUrm