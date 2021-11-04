 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $649,000

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $649,000

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $649,000

Gorgeous modern country home just minutes from Billings, pristinely set on over half an acre boasting lofty vaulted ceilings beautiful gas fireplace, huge main living room. Main level master suite with soaking tub, stand alone shower and walk in closet. Convenient mud-room off oversized 3 car garage with built in storage. Huge recently finished back deck, just off the kitchen perfect for outdoor entertaining! Downstairs opens into a massive family room, with bonus computer room, and large unfinished storage with built in shelving! 3-d Property Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TGakUv7EUrm

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laurel mayor dies of COVID
Local News

Laurel mayor dies of COVID

Tom Nelson had been mayor of Laurel since he was appointed in 2018 and was one of four candidates running for mayor in Tuesday's municipal elections. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News