5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $649,900

Breathtaking Views Surround on this amazing (and UNRESTRICTED) 6.649 Acres just minutes from I-90 and quick access to all parts of the city! 5 beds, 3 baths, sprawling rancher with extra light and windows, vaulted ceilings, open kitchen/living, gas range, solid surface counters, large bedrooms and closets, over 1250 sqft, finished attached garage. Lower level has venting ready for wood stove, ample storage and large bathroom. Front covered porch and large trex-deck to enjoy evening sunsets. 2 -1200 cisterns, propane tank is leased. Plenty of room to build your dream shop!