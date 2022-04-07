5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $650,000

Your Westend two-story on cul-de-sac with views of the Beartooths and Rims! Light, bright, & full of windows. 5 Bedrooms, plus craft room/play room/office. Open concept with newer flooring throughout the main level. Home theater room with media closet. Custom built-in shelving and tons of storage. Beautiful yard with room to entertain on the deck and lower patio with fire pit. Shed & over-sized 3 car garage.