5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $650,000

Own your slice of Montana & enjoy wide open spaces just minutes from Billings. At just under 20 acres, this beautiful property offers a spacious home, 1800 square foot shop & large chicken coup. Vaulted ceilings & an open floor plan make for an inviting living space. The wood stove & bsmnt pellet stove will keep you nice & toasty during the winter & the central vac system makes cleaning a breeze. There are 3 bedrms on the main, including a master ste with bathroom & walk-in closet. The partially finished basement offers 2 bedrooms & full bath. The heated & insulated shop features a separate 10x10 office, 20x20 workroom & bathroom! Enjoy the open skies, views & wildlife from the deck outside the dining room or on the observation deck outside the shop (dome doesn't stay but great for a hot tub). Two 2200 gal drinking water cisterns + 2200 gal rainwater cistern. Land is alfalfa & grass mix