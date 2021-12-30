Own your slice of Montana & enjoy wide open spaces just minutes from Billings. At just under 20 acres, this beautiful property offers a spacious home, 1800 square foot shop & large chicken coup. Vaulted ceilings & an open floor plan make for an inviting living space. The wood stove & bsmnt pellet stove will keep you nice & toasty during the winter & the central vac system makes cleaning a breeze. There are 3 bedrms on the main, including a master ste with bathroom & walk-in closet. The partially finished basement offers 2 bedrooms & full bath. The heated & insulated shop features a separate 10x10 office, 20x20 workroom & bathroom! Enjoy the open skies, views & wildlife from the deck outside the dining room or on the observation deck outside the shop (dome doesn't stay but great for a hot tub). Two 2200 gal drinking water cisterns + 2200 gal rainwater cistern. Land is alfalfa & grass mix
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Caldera chronicles: Why drilling the Yellowstone volcano to stop eruptions or generate power is a bad idea
-
- 3 min to read
Drilling is often suggested as a means of preventing Yellowstone from erupting. It seems like a reasonable idea, but the volcano doesn’t work that way.
New developments have risen in a bankruptcy case that has shaken the small business community in Great Falls.
Half of the project is scheduled to come online in late 2022. Colstrip stakeholder Puget Sound Energy has contracted for the first 350 megawatts of the project’s capacity.
Two people are in custody after leading Montana Highway Patrol on a pursuit outside of Lockwood on Tuesday.
Billings police investigate a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on South frontage Road at 4:30 a.m. Friday. The accident occurred around 1 a.m.
The man killed Friday in Billings after a Jeep struck him near South Billings Boulevard and the South Frontage Road has been identified.
Two men died Monday after being buried by an avalanche in Park County, just north of Cooke City.
- Updated
Nothing in my three decades as a photojournalist could have prepared me for the gut punch I got on the morning of December 2 as I crested the hill before Seilstad’s cattle sheds on Highway 81, about seven miles east of this town.
A new Native American restaurant plates a contemporary take on precolonial gastronomy.
Retiring Judge Gregory Todd looks back on fairness, the death penalty, political attacks on the judiciary...and the Beatles.