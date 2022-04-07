5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $675,000

Like new construction but better because it's all completed! Incredible home with 5 bedroom + office, 3 full bathrooms, and a 3 car garage all on a landscaped/fenced 1/2 acre lot! This modern farm house has large black Andersen windows with views of the rimrocks, quartz kitchen countertops, LVP flooring, gas fireplace with built-ins on both sides, white cabinets, walk-in pantry, gas range, tile kitchen backsplash, main level laundry/mudroom with a bench, hooks, shelving, cabinets & large closet, hand textured walls and ceiling, zoned HVAC system, & tiled shower in the master bathroom. The 3 car garage is insulated and sheet rocked. RV/boat parking is ready and there is room for a large shop, or RV garage. This home was built by: Branding Iron Construction and is located off 64th, between King and Hesper in the desirable Elder Grove School District!