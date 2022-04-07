5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $675,000

Pristine custom home on a 1/2 acre with newly finished basement! Bright kitchen features a breathtaking island, tile backsplash, walk-in pantry, and quartz countertops. Vaulted master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet with built-in dresser and en-suite bathroom with double vanity and large tile shower. Enjoy the cozy gas fireplace, handcrafted hardwood railing, and lit stairway. Basement bathroom has separate toilet room, shower room, and double vanity. 3rd basement bedroom has walk-in closet could be second master or workout room. Oversized 3 car (1100 sq ft) heated garage. Additional parking on side of garage. Walk out to the covered patio, large backyard, incredible views and choose from two fire pits (wood or gas) to enjoy peaceful summer evenings.