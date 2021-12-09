5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $675,000

Modern rustic farmhouse in premier west end neighborhood: Sundance Subdivision near 48th St. West and Central Ave on 1/3 acre. Exterior finishing features rich Iron Ore & Glacier White finishes with a natural timber entry. Black accents, custom railings, gas fireplace surrounded by shiplap, and a simple clean look with farmhouse doors. Master suite features tray ceiling, tiled walk in shower plus a soaking tub. In the kitchen find a rustic birch island, white cabinets, quartz sink & counters, plus a custom modern square tile backsplash. Extended 3rd garage stall measures 48ft. to accommodate a 4th vehicle or recreational. Finished up & down with landscaping kept green via Community water $50/mo. main floor laundry. Design pix show finishes: actual may vary on availability of materials. *Possible 5th bedroom possible if desired: ask agent. (Taxes not yet spread.) Drive by!