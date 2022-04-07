 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $675,000

Modern rustic farmhouse in premier Sundance Sub @48th St. W & Central Ave on 1/3 acre. Exterior features rich Iron Ore & Glacier White finishes with a timber entry. Open floor plan flooded with sunlight, black accents, custom railings, gas fireplace surrounded by shiplap & custom cabinets with floating shelves, simple clean look w/farmhouse doors. Master suite features tray ceiling, tiled walk in shower + soaking tub. In kitchen find a rustic birch island, white cabinets, quartz sink & counters, floating shelves, plus a custom modern square tile backsplash + Main floor laundry. Extended 3rd garage stall measures 48ft. to accommodate a 4th vehicle or recreational. Finished up & down with landscaping (installed prior to close)kept green via Community water $50/mo. (Taxes not spread) See ML#328574 for rancher without basement if desired.

