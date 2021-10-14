 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $679,000

Act fast! Stunning one owner home on a large lot in Vintage Estates Subdivision. 3 bedrooms on the main level, 2 in the lower level. Granite kitchen counters, gas range, hardwood floors, 3 car garage, and a a back patio meant for entertaining. Enjoy the covered patio with infrared heat, oversized linear fire-pit, stone fireplace, and equipped with a built in kitchen! Beautifully landscaped large lot. Near schools and walking paths.

