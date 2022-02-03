5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $689,000

Gorgeous new construction by the iconic Mac Leffler Construction! Sitting on a corner lot in Falcon Ridge Subdivision, this property is just steps away to the trail that leads to Phipps Park and has great views of the rims. The design and craftsmanship featured are beautiful and you'll be amazed by the attention to detail throughout the entire home! Hardwood Floors, Quartz Counters, Custom Tile Showers, Pella Windows and Doors, and more. Oversized 3 car garage is completely finished and roughed in for heat. Tons of natural light and large windows plus a wet bar in the large downstairs basement family room. Large bedrooms, custom barn doors, and more. This home has helical piers and will include a 1 year builder warranty. HOA is $50/year.