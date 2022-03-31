5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $697,500

AMAZING BEAUTY! Gorgeous curb appeal & polished interior details will captivate you as you step inside to appreciate the understated elegance of this 1st Class home. Appreciate the distinctive workmanship & attention to detail with an open concept, vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace & a gourmet kitchen including quartz counters, stainless appliances, gas stove, breakfast bar & pantry. The master suite adds drama with a lighted tray ceiling & bath with a gorgeous walk-in tiled shower. While the family room sports a wet bar with a wine fridge. The area is great for family fun or entertaining friends. Need a workshop or craft room? The large bonus room is perfect. Step onto the covered patio & enjoy a glass of wine on those hot summer days. A large fenced yard includes a great garden. Plus, a 14'x40' RV pad with 30 amp service is a great addition. Make this pristine home "YOUR HOME" today!