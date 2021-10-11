Hard-to-find 5+ acre horse property located in highly sought after area of Billings, Montana's west-end. Property includes a sprawling, ranch-style home with 2-car garage, a separate 2-car shop, barn with corrals, large pasture for horses and more. The 3,400+ sq. ft. home is all on one level and boasts 5 bedrooms (2 master suites), 3 1/2 baths, three living room spaces, kitchen with dining area and a formal dining room, an office area, hot tub room and more. This unique property also includes nice landscaping with ugsp, a private patio area, two fireplaces, tons of storage and additional parking, irrigation water available with ditch rights, new roof, new paint on exterior of home, new additional central air unit, and some new windows and more.
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $699,900
