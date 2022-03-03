Situated on 1.7 acres under the iconic Rimrocks, this home sits in one of the most serene settings in the city limits! Built in 1971, this split level home had an extensive addition and remodel completed a few years ago that is encompassed by windows and natural light and is absolutely breath taking. With a mid century modern flair, this property has exposed brick, soaring ceilings and beams, engineered hardwood on the main level, and more! Enjoy an updated and tiled bathroom on the main level and a full walk out basement with new carpet downstairs. Moving outside, the wrap around trex deck offers 360 degree views, including a 20ft water feature out of a natural boulder on the property. Outdoor speakers, garden area, root cellar, and the most incredible outdoor entertaining space you can imagine. Visit [https://hd.pics/491450] for more photos and amenities!
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $699,900
