Fabulous home with so many awesome amenities. Entertain family & friends to your heart's content, spacious kitchen with granite counters and generous granite island w/ built-in gas range, vaulted ceiling & open beams, the kitchen is open to a family room with gas fireplace to keep you warm this winter. From the family & liv rooms you can entertain outside on the massive flagstone patio w/ built-in firepit and hot tub, part of the patio is covered for those inclement weather days. Options for entertaining and living spaces are many; Formal living & dining room that are open to each other with soaring open beam ceilings and hardwood floors. Master bedroom features, walk-in closet, steam shower, hardwood floor & access to the patio & hot tub. Get away downstairs to another family room w/ gorgeous wet bar & fireplace, grab a bottle of wine from your private wine cellar, the list goes on....
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $699,900
