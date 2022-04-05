5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $700,000

You will adore this immaculate custom home located in the heart of Augusta Ranch Estates with phenomenal views of Billings' iconic rims. Enjoy fresh meals prepared in a gourmet kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and a double gas convection oven and a deck off the dining room with a dedicated gas line for an outdoor barbecue. Rinse away the day’s stressors in the master suite jacuzzi tub. The home features new hardwood flooring throughout, custom blinds on expansive windows, and a bathroom for almost every bedroom. This gorgeous home also features a magnificent home office, a wet bar to service the theatre room and an additional room for all of your home gym equipment. Park your vehicles in the roomy 3-car garage with ample work space. All this within minutes of golfing, hiking, climbing, biking, and the wonderful Phipps Park.