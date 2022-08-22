5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $700,000

This incredible open concept home is situated on two acres. Step inside and enter into the classic living room complete with a cozy gas fireplace flanked by custom built-ins and patio doors leading to the large covered deck. The elegant kitchen and dining area the perfect spots to gather with guests. Down the hall is the master bedroom and a lovely master bath featuring a garden tub, a tiled shower with dual shower heads and double sinks. With four more bedrooms, there is plenty of space to spread out. The large bonus room is ideal for game nights or watching movies. You will long to spend your free time barbecuing and watching all types of weather under the covered deck. There is plenty of parking and storage in the three-car garage and room to build the shop of your dreams.