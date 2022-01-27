 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $730,000

Ranch style home in River Rock Estates. Tray ceiling in living with gas fireplace. Formal and informal dining. Kitchen with quartz, gas stove, hood, and breakfast bar. Owners’ suite with tub, tile shower, two sinks and large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms main floor with full bath, two sinks. Main floor laundry. Two additional egress bedrooms basement with full bath, large family room w/wet bar and large storage/mechanical. Central vac. Outdoor landscape lighting. Oversized heated 3 car garage.

