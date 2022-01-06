 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $749,900

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $749,900

5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $749,900

Absolutely remarkable, newly finished, never lived in home, in Prominent VINTAGE ESTATES! This stunning, large home has been newly finished with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, an office and plenty of room for all. At only $156/sq foot, this is a home you will not want to miss. Gorgeously done, spacious main floor has a large master suite with main floor laundry and Chef's kitchen with center island. 4 bedrooms are equipped with walk-in closets and the utility room has extra storage space! If you've viewed this home previously, it is definitely worth a second look and all the new upgrades!! OPEN HOUSE JAN. 9TH FROM 1-4. Call for your private showing! Offer will be viewed Monday the 10th but sellers have the right to accept earlier at their discretion.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News