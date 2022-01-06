5 Bedroom Home in Billings - $749,900

Absolutely remarkable, newly finished, never lived in home, in Prominent VINTAGE ESTATES! This stunning, large home has been newly finished with 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, an office and plenty of room for all. At only $156/sq foot, this is a home you will not want to miss. Gorgeously done, spacious main floor has a large master suite with main floor laundry and Chef's kitchen with center island. 4 bedrooms are equipped with walk-in closets and the utility room has extra storage space! If you've viewed this home previously, it is definitely worth a second look and all the new upgrades!! OPEN HOUSE JAN. 9TH FROM 1-4. Call for your private showing! Offer will be viewed Monday the 10th but sellers have the right to accept earlier at their discretion.